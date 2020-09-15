x
Man found shot to death in Ocean Beach

The man was found dead just after 1 a.m. Tuesday along Saratoga Avenue.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday after a man was found dead in the sand in Ocean Beach, according to authorities.

The man was found dead just after 1 a.m. Tuesday along Saratoga Avenue.

Witnesses told police they heard several shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man with several gunshot wounds. Police were unable to revive the victim, he died at the scene.

Suspect information and a motive were not known.

The incident remains under investigation.