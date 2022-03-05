Police looking for suspect after man shot while in his car in Pacific Beach

Police said the victim made his way to the McDonald's at 4711 Mission Bay Drive where police found him with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Police Tuesday are looking for a shooting suspect after a 79-year-old man was struck in Pacific Beach.

The incident was first reported at a parking lot in the 4400 block of Morena Boulevard around 5 a.m., according to police.

Police said the victim made his way to the McDonald's at 4711 Mission Bay Drive where police found him with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The victim told police the unknown assailant fired gunshots after he did not respond to the person knocking on his car window while on Morena Boulevard. The suspect then walked away from the scene, police reported.

No other information was released.