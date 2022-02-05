x
Man in standoff with police after allegedly shooting inside garage

SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said the standoff was still ongoing at 11:39 a.m.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A SWAT team responded to a home in Rancho Bernardo Saturday after reports of a man shooting a gun inside his garage.

Police said the man's girlfriend and sister were inside the home in the 17000 block of Robinia Court when shots erupted at 8:36 a.m. Saturday, but were later evacuated to safety. Neither of the women was injured, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities began telling people in the area to shelter in their homes at around 9 a.m., and residents in some nearby homes were evacuated.

