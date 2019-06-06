OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An Oceanside resident was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering an acquaintance who had been staying with him.

A 911 caller reported the suspected homicide in an apartment in the 3200 block of Mission Cove Way in Oceanside shortly before noon, police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Patrol officers arrived to find the 41-year-old victim dead on the floor of the rental residence near Mission Avenue and Foussat Road with visible upper body trauma. His name was withheld pending family notification.

After questioning the resident, 66-year-old Michael Charles Newton, detectives arrested him on suspicion of inflicting the fatal wounds, Bussey said.

Police disclosed no suspected motive.