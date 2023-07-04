Man who murdered twin girls sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole

Leah and Caira Christopher were shot and killed in their Lemon Grove home in April 2020.

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — The man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing twin teenage girls back in 2020 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday morning.

Dwayne Groves Jr. was also sentenced to an additional 72 years to life.

He murdered 15-year-old twins Leah and Caira Christopher in their Lemon Grove home in April 2020. He also tried to kill their older brother.

"I believe the defendant knew my daughters had a bright future ahead and that is the reason he took their lives," said Joann Hoyt, the twins' mother during victim impact statements. Her hands were shaking as she spoke to the judge.

"He was jealous of the adults they were going to become, he was jealous of the mother I was. I think his jealousy stemmed from his own childhood trauma and neglect," she added tearfully.

Groves was Hoyt's ex-boyfriend. She had broken up with him about a week and a half before the murders.

Hoyt said the twins went to Helix High School and were good students.

Hoyt's oldest son was seated in the courtroom. At one point she turned to him.

"I’m sorry I didn’t give you a better life," she said. "I’m sorry I wasn’t able to protect you and your sisters. I’m sorry I brought this man into our lives. I'm sorry I failed you in these ways. I hope you know I love you and I’m very proud of you."

Hoyt also talked about how her family was ripped apart because of what the defendant did. She said the other children in the home the day of the shooting still suffer from trauma.

Groves cried during some of the testimony Friday.