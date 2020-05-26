Man pleads not guilty to killing grandmother in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man who allegedly killed his 78-year-old grandmother in Oceanside pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges.



Andre Hansen, 34, is accused in the death of Barbara Hawthorne, according to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Officials have not commented on the victim's cause of death, but the complaint indicates the murder was committed with a cast iron skillet.



Hansen faces life in prison if convicted of murder, burglary and vandalism, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.



Police responded at about 11:45 p.m. May 15 to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Edgehill Lane, according to Tom Bussey of the Oceanside Police Department.



"The reporting party indicated an adult male was yelling and making threats against his grandmother," Bussey said.



Officers detained Hansen and checked on the grandmother, who was found in the residence with upper body trauma and pronounced dead by paramedics, Bussey said.



Police have not commented on a suspected motive.



Hansen is being held without bail and is due back in court June 19 for a readiness conference.