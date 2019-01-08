SAN DIEGO — San Diego police, including SWAT personnel, are involved in a standoff with the subject of a felony warrant in the 3000 block of Yucca Avenue in the Bay Ho district of San Diego, according to police.

The wanted man got into a dispute with a neighbor Thursday morning, then retreated into his home and refused to exit when officers arrived, an SDPD spokesman says.

Negotiators are trying to get the man to surrender. The incident has prompted a "limited" SWAT response, the spokesman says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.