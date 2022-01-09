Man who murdered woman on Carlsbad hiking trail receives 7 year sentence

The defendant, Haloa Beaudet, was arrested as a juvenile and charged in the murder of Lisa Thorburg and is now 18-years-old.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A man has been sentenced to seven years for the murder of Lisa Thorborg who he pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17-years-old.

The defendant, Haloa Beaudet, was arrested as a juvenile and charged in the murder of Lisa Thorburg and is now 18-years-old. He admitted to a murder count filed against him in connection with the Nov. 23, 2020, death of Thorborg and entered a guilty plea on August 18.

Beaudet is also required to pay $2,110 in restitution.

Prosecutors allege Beaudet's DNA was found on the victim's shorts and surveillance photos showed the defendant in the area shortly after the murder happened. Other photos taken by hidden cameras showed Beaudet on the same hiking trail days later.

During a preliminary hearing in 2020, the teenager's grandmother testified he was a "sweet boy" with no history of owning weapons.

“Easygoing, loving, respectful. Everybody who ever met him said what a polite young man he is,” Christie Hernandez, the grandmother, told the court in 2020.

But prosecutors said, while living in Oregon, Beaudet was suspended from school multiple times for fighting.

The 68-year-old’s body was found along a trail in Hosp Grove November 23, 2020. She had blood on her face and underneath her head, police said.

Members of the Carlsbad community came together in November of 2020 to ‘Finish Lisa’s Walk’ - a way of honoring Thorborg as they completed the hike she couldn't.

Theresa Dooley who coordinated the ‘Finish Lisa’s Walk’ said, “We want to walk for this beautiful woman today to honor her memory. I didn’t know her personally, but she was a very beautiful spirit and loved to hike."