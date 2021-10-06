Man sentenced to life without parole for mother's Ocean Beach stabbing death

Daniel Chase McKibben, 39, pleaded guilty earlier this year to murder and other allegations stemming from the slaying of 59-year-old Heidi Green in 2019.

Daniel Chase McKibben, 39, pleaded guilty earlier this year to murder and other allegations stemming from the slaying of 59-year-old Heidi Green, whose body was found on May 1, 2019, inside a garbage can in the garage of a condominium on Niagara Avenue. The rental property was owned by Green, a Los Angeles County resident, according to preliminary hearing testimony.

Deputy District Attorney Kristie Nikoletich said Green sustained more than 45 stab wounds, mostly to her face and neck. She also alleged McKibben stole Green's jewelry, purse, wallet, credit cards, watch and other items, many of which were never recovered.

While armed with a knife, McKibben was shot by La Mesa police the day after Green's body was discovered, then taken into custody.