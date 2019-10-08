SAN DIEGO — A 34-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday morning with serious wounds he suffered in a violent home invasion robbery in Ocean Beach and the suspects were at-large.

The victim was with a woman at his home in the 4900 block of Cape May Avenue at 10 p.m. Friday when the woman answered a knock at the door and two men, one carrying an expandable baton and the other armed with a knife, forced their way inside and ordered the victim to the floor, according to Sgt. Michael Tansey of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim began to fight with the two suspects and was beaten several times with the metal baton, Tansey said.

The suspects ordered the victim to open a safe, but he was unable to do so. The suspects rummaged through the home and took several items including credit cards, Tansey said.

The suspects and the woman ran from the home, he said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to his face, Tansey said.

The suspect with the baton was white, 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build and was wearing black face paint and dark clothing. The suspect with the knife was Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans, Tansey said.

The woman was described as black, 20 to 21 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build.

She had not been located as of late Friday night and it was unclear if she was an accomplice to the home invasion, according to SDPD Lt. Erwin Manansala.

SDPD Robbery Division detectives investigated the incident.

Anyone with information about this home invasion was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.