SAN DIEGO — A 28-year-old man was hospitalized Monday with non-life-threatening wounds to his leg and hand after he was shot by another man in a parking lot near Mission Bay, police said.



The shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 2600 block of Ingraham Street, north of West Mission Bay Drive, San Diego police Sgt. Kevin Gibson said.



The 28-year-old man was standing alone in the parking lot when another man approached him and fired five shots, striking the victim in the leg and the hand, Gibson said.



The victim was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the sergeant said.



No detailed suspect description was immediately available.



One person was detained at the scene and later arrested on unrelated charges, Gibson said. The nature of those charges was not disclosed.



Detectives from the San Diego Police Department's special operations unit were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.