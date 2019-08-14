SAN DIEGO — A 38-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday morning after confronting a man he saw attempting to break into cars in a Rancho Bernardo parking lot, police said.



It happened shortly before 2:10 a.m. near the intersection of Fairlie Road and Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.



The 38-year-old man saw a man trying door handles of cars in a parking lot in the area and confronted him, Heims said.



They got into an argument before the suspect ran away and the victim chased him, the officer said.



The victim caught up to the man and they got into a fight, during which the victim was stabbed at least once, Heims said, adding that the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



After the fight, the assailant was last seen running southbound on Bernardo Center Drive.



The suspect was described as a 5-foot-10 white man who weighs between 140 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.