SAN DIEGO — An assault near Ocean Beach Pier left a man with an apparently minor stab wound Wednesday.



The victim approached lifeguards in the 1900 block of Abbott Street about 10:45 a.m. and told them he'd been stabbed, according to San Diego police.



Medics evaluated the man, finding a roughly 1-inch cut in the middle of his back, SDPD Sgt. Michael Stirk said. The man declined to be transported to a hospital, said Monica Munoz, spokeswoman for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



The victim described the assailant as a roughly 5-feet-8-inch, 180-pound man who rode away on a bicycle toward Newport Avenue following the assault, Stirk said.