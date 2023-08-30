Man stabbed to death at McDonald's in Midway District

A suspect was not immediately identified, and authorities were last reported searching for the person accused of stabbing and killing the man.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing and killing a man at McDonald's in the Midway District Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the 3800 block of Midway Drive in the Midway District around 11:25 a.m. following reports of an altercation.

The Midway District is nestled between Point Loma and Mission Hills and adjacent to Mission Bay.

First responders arrived on the scene and found one man, approximately 35 years old, suffering from wounds from a stabbing.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead, according to San Diego police.

Witnesses told journalists on the scene that they witnessed the attack and dialed 9-1-1.

Lieutenant Jud Campbell told CBS 8 that witnesses reported the suspect arrived in a light-colored minivan, jumped out, and immediately began attacking the victim.

Witnesses told SDPD the suspect chased the victim, repeatedly stabbing him, according to Lt. Campbell.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, approximately 5 foot 8, weighing about 220 pounds.

San Diego police are searching for the man accused of the seemingly random attack.

"Any little piece of information could help us put this together and solve this crime," Lt. Campbell said, urging the public to speak up if they saw something.

San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit was called to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.