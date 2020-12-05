Man stabbed to death near Lakeside id'd

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Authorities today publicly identified a man who was fatally stabbed during a predawn fight among neighbors in a residential area north of El Cajon on Friday.



Deputies responding to a reported assault in the 8200 block of Jema Way in the unincorporated Winter Gardens community shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday found 32-year-old Justyn Preston mortally wounded, according to sheriff's officials.



Medics took Preston to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.



After interviewing people who had allegedly been involved in the fatal brawl, detectives arrested Julia Gonzalez, 23. She was booked into Las Colinas women's jail in Santee on suspicion of murder and was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for May 29.



It was unclear what sparked the fight.