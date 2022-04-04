Man who was fatally shot by police in San Carlos ID'd

Andrew Farnham, 60, was armed with a gun and had threatened to shoot family members and himself, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Monday publicly identified a San Carlos man who allegedly pointed a BB pistol at police last week during a confrontation at his home, prompting an officer to fatally shoot him.

The events that led to the deadly law enforcement gunfire in the 6500 block of Bonnie View Drive began shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, when a 91-year- old man made a 911 call to report that a member of his household, Andrew Farnham, 60, was armed with a gun and had threatened to shoot family members and himself, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers went to the neighborhood near Lake Murray and gathered at a park close to Farnham's residence to devise a plan to take him into custody safely, Lt. Andra Brown said. While they were discussing their options, the man who had made the emergency call exited the home and walked over to the officers.

A short time later, as police sought to get more specific information from the resident, Farnham walked into his open garage and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at them, prompting an SDPD sergeant to draw his gun and shoot him.

Officers then determined that the weapon Farnham had been wielding was a BB gun.

Paramedics took Farnham to a hospital, where he died the following day.

The lawman who opened fire on the suspect is a 14-year member of the department currently assigned to its service-dog unit. His name has not been released.