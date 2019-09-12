SAN DIEGO — A Spring Valley man who allegedly posted Youtube videos showing him loading and aiming guns out a window at people walking by his downtown San Diego hotel room is slated to appear in court Monday.



Steve Homoki, 30, was arrested without incident on Thursday on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon, possession of a high capacity magazine and child endangerment, according to the San Diego Police Department.



Homoki's arrest stemmed from a tip to the San Diego Joint Terrorism Task Force on Dec. 2, SDPD Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said.



The online videos that spurred the investigation featured footage of the suspect pointing assault rifles at pedestrians from a room in The Sofia Hotel on West Broadway in downtown San Diego, according to authorities.



In a pair of Youtube videos posted Sept. 17 and 18 -- apparently filmed with a body camera -- guns, high-capacity magazines and hundreds of bullets can be seen strewn around the hotel room.

The camera-wearer crawls on the floor, grabs cartridges and at one point a round is shown being loaded into an automatic handgun, which is then pointed out a window at people walking near the downtown federal courthouse.



One of the videos shows an apparently unloaded assault rifle being retrieved from a couch and pointed out the window. After its trigger is pulled, to no effect, a voice says, "One down, more to go."

In the YouTube comments section on his video page, Homoki, using the alias "Stephen Anderson," allegedly wrote, "Everything is fabricated for entertainment, and none of these are intended for any audience."



"This is a private video," the message continues. "Shall not be published online for anyone to view, and this is satire and not in any way shape or form to be taken seriously. Should children with toy guns deserve to get shot?"

Police seized multiple registered firearms, including a high-capacity magazine and an assault weapon, from the suspect's residence when they arrested him Thursday.

Homoki was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of weapons offenses and willful cruelty to a child. The reason for the latter charge was unclear.

Homoki was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail pending arraignment.







