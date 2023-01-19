Man who called police to report dead bodies in North County home arrested on several firearm charges

An Encinitas man who called 911 to report several "deceased persons in his apartment" was instead arrested on several narcotics and firearm charges.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — An Encinitas man who called 911 to report several "deceased persons in his apartment" was instead arrested on several narcotics and firearm charges on January 9.

San Diego Sheriff's North Coastal Station received reports around 11 a.m. on January 9 from a man who told dispatchers there were several dead people in his apartment, according to Lt. Christopher Lawrence with San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Authorities determined throughout their investigation that the person who made the call was a 25-year-old named Ryan Lander.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they conducted a welfare check of the apartment where the alleged heinous discovery was reported.

Lt. Christopher Lawrence said deputies did not discover any deceased people in the home but instead found multiple illegal firearms in plain sight.

"A search warrant for Lander's apartment was obtained and served. Detectives seized twenty-eight (28) firearms, four (4) firearm suppressors, metal knuckles, body armor, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Several of the firearms were found to violate state and federal firearms laws," Lt. Lawrence said in a press release.

Landers was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for being under the influence of drugs while in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearms silencer, according to authorities.

Authorities later determined the firearms were owned by Lander's roommate, 32-year-old Luc Suter, Lt. Lawrence said.

Deputies arrested Suter on January 19, then booked him into the Vista Detention Facility for possession of methamphetamines, narcotics addict in possession of a firearm, illegal firearms, possession of a firearm suppressor, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

San Diego Sheriff's Department asked anyone with information related to the investigation to call the Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200.