Man who killed driver in wrong-way crash near border suspected of DUI

A man who caused a fatal crash driving the wrong way on Interstate 805 is suspected of DUI, according to authorities.

SAN DIEGO — The man accused of driving the wrong way in lanes of Interstate 805 near the border Wednesday afternoon is facing felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.

29-year-old Fernando Goneortiz was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after driving northbound in southbound lanes of Interstate 805 near the San Ysidro Port of Entry, allegedly trying to avoid Mexico, according to California Highway Patrol.

California Highway Patrol said a white Audi sedan, driven by a 29-year-old Goneortiz, was traveling northbound in southbound lanes of traffic when he struck a blue Honda van driven by an unidentified Hispanic man.

According to California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Jesse Matias, the van driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Goneortiz sustained "major non-life-threatening injuries" and was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Officer Matias told CBS 8 there are multiple U-turn options before approaching Mexico where motorists can safely avoid entering Mexico.

"The driver deliberately chose to drive the wrong way in the southbound lanes of traffic," Officer Matias added.

The identity of the man Goneortiz is accused of killing was not immediately released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.