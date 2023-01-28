Man who stole motorcycle in Otay Mesa critically injured after crashing

A man who stole a person's motorcycle at gunpoint in Otay Mesa was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing the stolen bike.

SAN DIEGO — A man who stole a person's motorcycle at gunpoint in Otay Mesa Friday night was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing the stolen bike into an SUV.

San Diego police were dispatched to the 8500 block of Avenida Cosa Norte around 11:18 p.m. following reports that two men robbed a person of his motorcycle at gunpoint, according to a press release from the San Diego Police Department.

Video posted to social media by 619 News Media obtained from an Instagram user, "Fast Friday," who was the alleged victim of the theft, showed two men exit a blue sedan at an Otay Mesa intersection, brandish an AR-15 style rifle, and fire a shot into the air.

The 28-year-old victim whose motorcycle was stolen escaped without injury after fleeing the scene on foot, fearing for his safety, Officer O'Brien with San Diego police said.

The suspect who stole the bike suffered severe, possibly life-threatening injuries after crashing the stolen bike into a parked Suburban. They were arrested but transported to an area hospital for medical treatment, according to police.

Additional details revealed a second suspect in the theft: a 22-year-old man, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, driving a get-away car described only as a blue four-door sedan. He was said to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information related to the crime was asked to call San Diego police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.