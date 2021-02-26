San Diego Police respond to man allegedly wielding a knife in the Gaslamp

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police officers responded to San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter Thursday night on reports of a man wielding a knife.
Police responded to the call about a man with a knife around 7:08 p.m. on Third Avenue and G Street. During a late night press conference, San Diego police confirmed that an officer shot the suspect, who was a homeless man. The man was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition.
No officers were injured.
G Street is blocked off between Fourth and Third Avenues.
