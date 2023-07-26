Manhunt underway for suspect accused of Lemon Grove murder

Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of killing a man in Lemon Grove on March 18.

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Lemon Grove.

San Diego Sheriff's Department identified 34-year-old Daniel Ethridge as a suspect concerning the murder of a 39-year-old man found dead in his car at a Lemon Grove intersection on March 18.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Lemon Grove Avenue and San Miguel Avenue on March 18 around 10 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Deputies with the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation arrived and found 39-year-old Gregory Moore unconscious in a car with gunshot wounds, according to Lieutenant Joseph Jarjura with the San Diego Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit.

Moore was later pronounced dead, Lt. Jarjura said.

Daniel Ethridge was later identified as a suspect in the shooting.

"He has an active arrest warrant for homicide and is believed to be associated with a local street gang," Lt. Jarjura said, referring to Ethridge.

Ethridge was described as a black man, about 5 foot 9 and weighing 156 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

"Ethridge has prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an inhabited dwelling," Lt. Jarjura said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.