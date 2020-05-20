Homicide detectives investigating after man's body found in Lincoln Park area

SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives Wednesday were investigating the death of a man whose body was found in an undeveloped area in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.



Dispatchers received a call shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday from a person who reported discovering a man on the ground "while walking through an undeveloped area" in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue, San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown said.



Officers responded and were directed to the victim, who had suffered apparent trauma to his upper body, Brown said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.



He has not yet been identified, but appeared to be in his early 20s, the lieutenant said.



"It is early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances surrounding the man's death," Brown said.



Anyone with information about the death is asked to call SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.