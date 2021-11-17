Marine helps injured man after shooting outside Lemon Grove grocery store

Officers told Giovanni Brunacini that his quick actions probably saved the victim's life, according to the Marine.

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — At least one person was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting at the Lemon Grove Plaza strip mall. A Marine in the area helped the victim outside a grocery store with his injuries possibly saving the man's life.

The shooting was reported about 6:20 p.m. at the strip mall near Broadway and Massachusetts Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A Marine who heard the shooting, Giovanni Brunacini said he took his own medical supplies and approached the victim. Brunacini said the male victim appeared to have two gunshot wounds in his abdomen and at least one in his arm. Brunacini said he used gauze and applied pressure to the man's lower injuries. He said the victim's arm appeared broken by the other gunshot so he tried to secure it to help the man with his pain.

"I wasn't really thinking anything but, 'somebody's hit, I've gotta help them,'" Brunacini said.

Officers told the Marine that his quick action probably saved the victim's life, according to Brunacini. He described his training at combat lifesaving with the U.S. Marines.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting and a suspect description was not immediately available.