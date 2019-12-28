ESCONDIDO, Calif. — An ex-Camp Pendleton Marine suspected of sending and receiving child pornography while in Escondido was at large Friday, Dec. 27. Now, police are asking for the public's help to find him.

Eric Stiegelmeyer, 24, is wanted for alleged possession and transmission of child porn. A federal warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this year according to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback.

The police spokesman said detectives from the Riverside County Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement -- SAFE -- task force are actively searching for the former serviceman.

Steigelmeyer was one of a half-dozen individuals in the Riverside metropolitan area who were investigated in 2019 by the SAFE task force. The other parties were arrested and are facing charges, Railsback said.

According to the Riverside Police Department, detectives worked together with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and Escondido Police Department to identify Stiegelmeyer and arrange to interview him. They also learned Escondido Police also had an open investigation on him for the same type of criminal activity. Unfortunately, Steigelmeyer was discharged by the Marine Corps without notice to the investigators before a federal arrest warrant was obtained.

Railsback said Steigelmeyer allegedly dropped out of sight immediately after he was discharged from the Marines and the warrant was issued for his arrest.

“Riverside Police ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) detectives have received extensive training related to child exploitation investigations, and have put that training to good use to help ensure children are protected from these types of predators,” said Sergeant Rick Wheeler.

The suspect allegedly engaged in the distribution of child porn via the internet. Escondido police are also searching for him as part of a separate investigation "for the same type of criminal activity,'' Railsback said.

The department arrest five other people on child pornography charges:

These investigations stemmed from 'cyber tips' received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), alleging the suspects had used various social media platforms to share images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of very young children, along with proactive efforts to locate the suspects involved in this type of activity," said the Riverside Police Department.

Anyone with information about Stiegelmeyer was urged to contact

Riverside police Detective Charlie Olivas at colivas@riversideca.gov.

