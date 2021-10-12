Jury finds former La Mesa police officer not guilty of filing a false police report about the arrest of Amaurie Johnson

Matthew Dages was on trial for lying about the basis of his May 2020 arrest of Amaurie Johnson, a young Black man who was waiting for friends in La Mesa.

The jury reached the verdict Friday in the trial of Matt Dages, a former La Mesa police officer who was accused of lying about the basis of his May 27, 2020, arrest of Amaurie Johnson, a young Black man who was waiting for friends outside an apartment complex near the Grossmont Transit Center.

The La Mesa Police Department did not forward the case against Amaurie Johnson to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, but did request the District Attorney’s Office review a case against Dages. Several law enforcement officers testified that "dishonesty in police reports can never be tolerated in our judicial system."

Attorney Summer Stephan released the following statement:

“I want to thank the jury for their time and consideration of this case. While I respect the jury’s verdict, I remain proud that my team courageously fought for justice without prejudice against or favor towards anyone. The integrity of our criminal justice system depends on police officers filing truthful police reports and our thorough review of the facts and evidence led us to bring the charge and present the case to the jury. The community can take comfort in knowing that the vast majority of police officers in our county serve with honor and uphold the law while doing the difficult job of keeping our communities safe.”

Johnson's arrest was captured on video and circulated over social media, sparking particular condemnation in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which occurred two days earlier.

Dages, who is white, was charged with a felony count of filing a false police report and could've faced up to three years behind bars if convicted. The former officer took the stand in his defense Tuesday and Wednesday.

Closing arguments wrapped Wednesday afternoon and the case went to the jury where deliberations began on Thursday and continued on Friday.

Dages was taking part in a "fare compliance operation" with other officers at the nearby trolley station and alleged in his report that he initially contacted Johnson for smoking in public and failing to have a trolley fare while being in a "fare paid zone."

Dages alleged he told Johnson he wasn't allowed to smoke in the area, then asked if Johnson lived at the apartment complex nearby. Though Johnson initially said he did live there, he later admitted he was waiting for friends to pick him up.

Deputy District Attorney Judy Taschner told an El Cajon jury that Johnson was holding a cell phone and that no lighter, cigarettes or other smoking implements were found on his person following his arrest.

The prosecutor said the interaction between Johnson and the officer escalated into an argument when Dages would not let Johnson leave the scene after his friends arrived.

Videos of the incident show Dages pushing Johnson into a seated position, which Taschner said occurred multiple times. Dages alleged in his report that Johnson balled his fists, took a "bladed stance" and struck him on the arm.