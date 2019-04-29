SAN DIEGO — There are others being called heroes, brave people who stepped up to stop the gunman during a senseless attack at the Chabad of Poway synagogue on Saturday. Among them an army veteran and an off-duty border patrol agent.

At about 11:30 a.m., a 19-year-old man armed with an AR-15-style rifle entered the synagogue where worshipers had gathered for the end of Passover and started shooting. Four people were injured, one fatally.

Oscar Stewart, an army veteran, confronted the gunman and chased him out of the synagogue after he opened fire at the Chabad of Poway synagogue on Saturday. It's a decision that potentially saved countless lives, as the army veteran was able to chase after the gunman.

According to Stewart, while chasing him he yelled at the alleged gunman and tried to tackle him. The alleged shooter eventually lowered his weapon and ran off. Then Stewart returned to tend the wounded. An off-duty border patrol agent attending the service fired at the shooter as he fled, as well.

The sheriff's department later praised the pair for helping to prevent the tragedy from being worse. Stewart says it was simply his training that allowed for him to act so bravely and swiftly.

“I don't think I'm a hero I just did what I had to do I didn't think about it, I reacted, “ Stewart said.

The suspect drove off and was apprehended a short time later.

