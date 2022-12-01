Sheriff's: Five men arrested with loaded weapon who robbed Rancho San Diego Kohl's

San Diego Sheriff's arrested five men with a loaded weapon in their car that allegedly stole merchandise from a Kohl's in Rancho San Diego.

RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff’s announced Thursday the arrest of five men on suspected shoplifting charges.

San Diego Sheriff’s deputies responded November 26 around 8 a.m. to reports of shoplifting in progress in the 2300 block of Jamacha Road in Rancho San Diego, according to Seargent Patrick Fox with the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s station.

Deputies arrived at the address reported, which is home to Kohl’s of Rancho San Diego, a clothing department store.

Store employees told authorities that five men worked together to walk out of the department store with numerous stolen items.

Deputies were able to locate the suspects’ car thanks to a thorough description from Kohl’s employees, Sgt. Fox said.

“Inside the car was the stolen merchandise, as well as a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, and drugs,” the press release stated.

Five men were arrested on several charges.

Christopher Esparaza, 28, was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon in public, possessing a controlled substance while being armed, conspiracy to commit a crime, and shoplifting and gang affiliations; while four other men – Eduardo Gonzalez, Jesus Lopez, and Jason and Jose Castillo were all arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime, shoplifting, and gang affiliation.

The stolen merchandise was returned to Kohl’s.