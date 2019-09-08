A Newport Beach millionaire wanted for murder and on the run in Mexico for more than four years is back in custody.

Peter Chadwick is accused of murdering his wife and dumping her body in the East County in 2012.

The international manhunt resulting in Chadwick’s arrest will be featured on CBS’s 48 Hours on Saturday night.

RELATED: California millionaire charged with wife's death arrested in Mexico

U.S. Marshals arrested Chadwick over the weekend in Mexico and flew him back to Los Angeles.

"Peter was in a small village outside of Puebla, Mexico about two hours north of the Guatemalan border and about an hour and a half south of Mexico City," said U.S. Deputy Marshal Craig McCluskey, one of the arresting officers.

The former real estate tycoon was on the U.S. Marshals’ most wanted list. His case was featured earlier this year on 48 Hours and tips started coming in.

"I think they (the officers) were a little surprised that he actually watched the 48 Hours broadcast and he recognized them from the 48 Hours broadcast," said correspondent Tracy Smith.

"At first, he was living in rather fancy hotels, then they started asking for passports. He didn't have a passport, apparently, he only had fake California IDs. He started staying in not-so-nice places like motels and hostels. When they found him he was living in an apartment that was adjacent to a country club. Apparently, he was still playing tennis rather regularly," said Smith.

Smith interviewed Deputy Marshal McCluskey as part of the upcoming 48 Hours broadcast. He said Chadwick attempted to change is appearance while in Mexico.

"He changed his appearance, slightly. So, his hair was a little darker. He had some facial hair. He had a goatee. He tried to make himself look younger and I think he was successful at that. He even had an ID card that was a copy of some fictional security force," said McCluskey.

In 2012, Chadwick lived with his wife, Q.C. Chadwick, and their three sons in Newport Beach.

He is accused of strangling her and leaving her body in a dumpster off Wildcat Canyon Road in Lakeside.

After his wife’s death, Chadwick called 911 from the border and claimed a worker he had hired kidnapped them and murdered his wife.

"My wife's dead. They've gone in a pickup truck. She's dead," Chadwick told the 911 dispatcher.

But his story quickly unraveled. Chadwick was arrested and charged with Q.C.’s murder.

He skipped out on a million-dollar bail in 2015 and, subsequently, a $100,000 reward was offered for his arrest.

"They say there may be some tips that led to his arrest but they're not willing to say yet whether they are giving someone that $100,000 reward," said Smith, the 48 Hours correspondent.

Chadwick currently is being held without bail and faces 25 years to life if convicted.

The 48 Hours episode on the case airs Saturday, August 10 at 10 p.m. on CBS 8.