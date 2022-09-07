$1.2 million in cash, drugs and gun seized after Crime Stoppers tip

San Diego Police Department served a search warrant on a home located just feet from Monroe Clark Middle School.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's Police Department has seized $1.2 million in cash, a handgun, ammunition and over three pounds of cannabis products from a home in City Heights.

An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip submitted led investigators with SDPD's Narcotics Unit and officers from Mid-City division to the 3100 block of 44th Street, just feet from Monroe Clark Middle School.

Detectives conducted surveillance of the property, which led to a court-issued search warrant. After serving that warrant, authorities reported in a press release that they located a loaded 9mm handgun, ammunition, more than $1.2 million in cash, and pounds of cannabis products.

Joshua Santivanez, 31, was arrested for narcotics and weapon-related offenses, according to the San Diego Police Department.

It is illegal to sell marijuana within 600 feet of a school campus.