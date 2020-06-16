Suspect accused of setting fire to Minnesota police station arrested in Colorado

The police station was destroyed on May 28 during riots in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A man suspected of burning down a police station in Minneapolis in the days following the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody, has been arrested in Colorado, federal law enforcement confirmed to 9Wants To Know.

Dylan Robinson, 22, was arrested Sunday in Breckenridge in connection with the May 28 fire that destroyed the 3rd precint building of the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

The fire was set during riots that erupted in the city late last month after a video showing the death of George Floyd was shared widely around the world. In the video, a white officer is seen kneeling on the neck of Floyd, an unarmed black man. During the video, Floyd can be heard repeatedly saying that he can't breathe.

The officer who had his knee on Floyd's neck was fired and has been charged with second-degree murder. Other officers seen in the video were also fired and charged in connection with the incident.

Protests and demonstrations have been taking place across the country and here in Denver since Floyd's death. Organizers have been drawing attention to police brutality and demanding changes.

At least one other person has been arrested in relation to the fire at the MPD percent. Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, was charged with aiding and abetting arson, according to KARE, our sister station in Minneapolis.

Following his arrest, Wolfe agreed to an interview with law enforcement, where he admitted to being inside the MPD's 3rd Precinct building, stealing property, and pushed a wooden barrel into a fire, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by KARE.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward of up to $70,000 for information about any other suspects connected to the fire.