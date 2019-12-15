SAN DIEGO — Police responded to a call about a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at 2:53 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Black Mountain Road and Mira Mesa Boulevard. According to the watch commander, the pedestrian died. The victim is believed to be a woman between 50 and 60 years old.

Officers are on scene trying to figure out what happened. The driver who hit the woman is on scene and cooperating with police, according to Officer Tony Martinez. The driver was reportedly driving a Ford pick-up truck.

People can still access the shopping centers in the area while police are investigating the area.