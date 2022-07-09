Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana

Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother last Friday in Tijuana.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger.

Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.

Family members say the mother was shot dead on Sunday.

According to their grandmother, both kids live in Spring Valley.

The grandmother believes they may be with their father who lives in Santee and has family in Tijuana.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact police.