OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The Oceanside Police Department said Paul Mikkelsen, a 62-year-old man that relies on a caretaker for medical treatment, is safe as of 6 p.m. on Thursday. Mikkelsen was visiting family in Oceanside when he went missing. He was last seen around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26 according to Lieutenant Kedrick Sadler, but was "found safe" Thursday night.

Oceanside Police Dept.

Police say Mikkelsen has the following characteristics:

Skin color: White

Height 6’2”

Weight: 250 lbs.

Hair color: Grey

Eye color: Green

Sadler believed that the missing man was driving a white 2017 Honda CR-V with California license plate 7YWA301.