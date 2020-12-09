Woman missing after leaving home in LA, possibly headed to San Diego

Danielle Aviva Krieger, 24, was last seen leaving a family member's Los Angeles home on Sept. 5.

SAN DIEGO — Police and family members are hoping the public can help find 24-year-old Danielle Aviva Krieger, who went missing on Sept. 5.

Krieger was last seen leaving the Los Angeles home of a family member on Sept. 5 and may be in need of medical attention according to the National Missing & Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

Danielle may be in a fragile mental state and it is possible that she might be in San Diego in an effort to go to Mexico according to a family member.

Krieger, who goes by the nicknames Dani or Aviva, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She is white with green eyes and brown shoulder-length curly hair.

She has a long scar on the inside of her right forearm that goes from her wrist to the elbow and a small scar on her left cheek.