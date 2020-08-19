WATCH LIVE: More survivors of Joseph DeAngelo's brutal crimes to testify Wednesday

The daughter of one rape victim gave him an obscene hand gesture and cursed him Tuesday during the first of four days of hearings in a Sacramento courtroom.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Golden State Killer, a former police officer in California who eluded capture for four decades, faces his victims in court Wednesday on the second of four days of hearings before he is sentenced to life in prison.

Joseph DeAngelo has admitted to 13 murders and nearly 50 rapes between 1975 and 1986. All told, he admitted to harming 87 victims in 53 separate crime scenes spanning 11 California counties in a plea deal that spares him the death penalty.

The reign of terror mystified investigators until they used a new form of DNA tracking to arrest him in 2018.

Sixteen of his rape victims confronted him Tuesday. Victim after victim lined up to describe DeAngelo as a “sick monster,” “horrible man” and “subhuman” who changed their lives during a long reign of rape and murder that earned him the nickname Golden State Killer.

The daughter of one rape victim gave him an obscene hand gesture and cursed him Tuesday during the first of four days of hearings in Sacramento County Superior Court.

More survivors will tell a Sacramento County judge on Thursday how DeAngelo’s crimes changed their lives before he is formally sentenced Friday.