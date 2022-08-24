Mountain View standoff suspect due in court

Reginald Carl Smith triggered a shelter-in-place order after firing at police and was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An arraignment is scheduled Wednesday for Reginald Carl Smith, who is accused of barricading himself in a Mountain View home in a nearly 30-hour standoff and firing a gun at officers.

Smith triggered a shelter-in-place order over the weekend after firing at police and was taken into custody Monday afternoon. He's being charged with attempted murder.

On Sunday, officers responded to a radio call in the 4500 block of T Street at about 8:30 a.m., when several 911 callers reported that a neighbor, the 68-year-old, allegedly had fired a shot while waving a pistol around and threatening to kill them, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A SWAT team and police negotiators were at the home from early Sunday morning and overnight into Monday afternoon trying to talk Smith out of the home after he allegedly fired a gun at a house. Initial reports said Smith pointed a gun at a neighbor and threatened to kill the person, the lieutenant said.

"Officers responded and tried to get the man to come outside," Sharki said. "He refused. Emergency negotiators and the SWAT team were called. The situation is active and ongoing."

At around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Smith shot at least one round at officers, Sharki confirmed to CBS 8. San Diego Police then asked neighbors in the area to shelter in place.

Smith is no stranger to law enforcement. Sources at the courthouse tell us Smith has several restraining orders against him. We uncovered one restraining order filed just weeks ago from a neighbor who claimed Smith had harassed him on several occasions and feared that if police didn't intervene, it could lead to violence.

Other neighbors told CBS 8 that Smith has lived in the area for several decades and was friendly and helpful for many years, but all of that changed a few years ago when he wife was diagnosed with a terminal illness and the stress greatly affected Smith's mental health.

They say things went from bad to worse after she passed away. "It just got hard for him," said neighbor Genel Wynn. "She was his rock. He was always going places with her. They always traveled and did everything together."

Neighbors also say that police have visited Smith's home several times over the past year and they're glad he was taken into custody without any serious injuries.