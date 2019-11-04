NATIONAL CITY, Calif — The body of a 58-year-old man who may have committed suicide was found Thursday outside his South Bay home.



The discovery in the 2200 block of East 18th Street in National City was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to police.



Though the investigation was ongoing in the late afternoon, preliminary evidence suggested that the man - who had suffered an apparent neck injury - may have killed himself, according to a statement from the National City Police Department.



His name was withheld pending family notification.