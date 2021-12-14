National City police investigating ‘smash-and-grab' of jewelry kiosk at Plaza Bonita Mall

Two suspects reportedly used a hammer to smash glass cases of the kiosk and patrons of the mall thought the sound was gunshots, according to National City's mayor.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Police on Tuesday were investigating a “smash-and-grab" at Westfield Plaza Bonita Mall, according to National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis. In a statement to News 8, the mayor detailed what she knew about the theft as of Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2:15 p.m., 911 calls were made reporting an active shooter and shots fired at Plaza Bonita Mall, however, it was determined that there was no active shooter incident, the mayor said. Further investigation by National City police revealed a “smash-and-grab" had taken place at a jewelry kiosk located in the middle of the mall.

Two suspects reportedly used a hammer to smash the glass cases of the kiosk and patrons of the mall thought the sound was gunshots, according to Mayor Sotelo-Solis.

“There were no gunshots or a visual confirmation of a gun,” the mayor said in part.

The suspects fled the scene with gold necklaces – some of which were dropped in the direction they fled - and neither suspect had not been located as of Tuesday night.

The mall remained open following the incident. A spokesperson for Westfield Plaza Bonita shared the following statement:

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and are coordinating with local law enforcement to ensure our property is as secure as possible for both retailers and shoppers.”