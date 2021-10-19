Neighbors, searchers react to Larry Millete's arrest

Maya Millete's body has not been found and searchers say they will continue looking for her.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Neighbors and those who have searched for missing mom Maya Millete gathered Tuesday around the yellow police tape at the Chula Vista home where her husband Larry was arrested for murder nine months after her disappearance.

Her body still hasn’t been found and the people who call themselves her search warriors say their searches are not over.

“I’m overwhelmed right now. We just got the news what his charges are so it’s just all came down,” said Keri Park, Maya search warrior.

Maya Millete, a mother of three young children has been missing from her San Miguel Ranch home in East Chula Vista since January 7.

“It’s good we have justice for Maya but at the same time we still don’t know where she is at,” said Brianne Arroyo, Maya search warrior.

For nine months, her friends, family and complete strangers searched weekly for Maya on foot. Her disappearance went viral growing worldwide support and for Maya and her family, but her body still hasn’t been found.

“The family still needs boots on the ground to find her,” said Melissa Nunez, Maya search warrior.

Suspicions about Larry Millete quickly surfaced when he didn’t show up to vigils or searches, he stopped talking to police and hired an attorney. Police executed search warrants attracting large crowds outside of the Millete house during police activity.

“Finally we were thinking. Finally, justice is served,” said Naju Madra, Millete neighbor.

In July, Chula Vista police named Larry Millete a person of interest.

“To not have him in the neighborhood is a huge relief,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be named.

Still neighbors worry about their children and closure for Maya and her family.

“We’ve been waiting for this. We’ve been searching for months to try and bring her home so the family can have closure,” said Park.

Maya’s search warriors have not released a date or location for their next search but plan to do one soon.