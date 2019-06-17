POWAY, Calif. — New details are emerging into the investigation of the deadly Poway Synagogue shooting. The new details which haven’t been seen before including a description of how the suspected gunman acted emotionless and dispassionate in the minutes before the shooting.

These findings come from a federal search warrant that was obtained by the FBI to help sort through and collect evidence from several online postings made by the alleged shooter. The 19-year-old apparently made several posts on 8chan, a site known for hate and extremism. According to the search warrant, the FBI is trying to speak with users of the site to see if he was motivated by or conspired with other users.

Other details that were unveiled include the fact that during his arrest, authorities found a Go Pro camera attached to a helmet. We were previously told the man had planned to live stream the shooting.

The alleged gunman told investigators in an interview after his arrest that his hatred toward the Jewish people had grown in the previous 18 months.

The alleged shooter faces cases in both state and federal court which both carry the death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty in both.

