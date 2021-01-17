Pedestrian dies in Oceanside after being hit by suspected drunken driver

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A woman died Sunday after being struck by a suspected drunken driver while walking in the street on Oceanside Boulevard, police said.



Oceanside Police Department officers responded at 2:32 a.m. to a vehicle collision with a pedestrian in the 3300 block of Oceanside Boulevard, said Sgt. Rick Davis of the OPD Traffic Services Unit.



Officers found an unresponsive woman with a head injury in the westbound lanes of Oceanside Boulevard, Davis said.



Despite life-saving measures, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.



"At this time, it appears the pedestrian was walking in the eastbound lanes of Oceanside Boulevard when she was struck by a minivan traveling eastbound in the number three lane," Davis said.



The minivan driver stopped and called police, the sergeant said. The 43-year-old woman was evaluated and arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.



The names of the victim and the woman who was arrested were not released.