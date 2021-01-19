SWAT standoff underway in Oceanside after man stabs woman

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police said a domestic dispute turned violent when a 20-year-old former Marine stabbed his wife and then barricaded himself inside of his apartment.



Oceanside Police Department spokesperson Tom Bussey said it started around 5:30 Monday night. Neighbors said they saw the man dragging his 20 year-old wife by her hair and heard her screaming.



Witnesses also said a neighbor allegedly fired a warning shot to try and scare him away. Police said they couldn’t confirm a shot was fired, but the man ran into his apartment and locked himself inside.



The SWAT team was called to the scene and neighbors were evacuated. Police said the woman, who’s also an active duty Marine, was air lifted to Scripps Hospital with two stab wounds, one to the neck and to her arm. They also said this isn’t the first time they’ve dealt with this couple.



“We were here last night in reference to domestic violence and talked to the wife. They are married. There was really no altercation at that time. She did not wish to press charges. He had been drinking, probably a little bit too much,” Bussey said.



Police told News 8 they’ll be here until he surrenders or they move in to get him out. Police also said the woman is in stable condition.