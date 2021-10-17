Family of Oceanside woman murdered in 2005 speaks out against killer's possible release

As the sun went down Saturday, candles were lit in remembrance of the young woman who family and friends said was taken too soon at only 25 years old.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday marking 16 years since Nicole Sinkule was murdered. As the sun went down, candles were lit in remembrance of the young woman who family and friends said was taken too soon at only 25 years old.

"Nicole could walk into a room, and in five minutes be best friends with everyone," said Claudia Sinkule, Nicole's mother. "My daughter Nicole was murdered in her bed in Oceanside, and this year’s a little different, we light candles for her every year but we have a parole hearing coming. And the person that killed her wants to get out of prison. We’re asking the community to come together."

On Saturday, Oct. 16, 2005, Nicole was brutally murdered in her room in Oceanside by her boyfriend who had a history of abusing her. Eric Marum – the man responsible for her death - was sentenced to 16 years to life.

"Nicole's life and death continues to be a lesson to those of us that find ourselves in abusive relationships," a website in her honor reads in part.

Nicole’s parents said they can’t get over the gruesome details of the night.

"He had it premeditated. He had a hammer and proceeded to hit her 13 times and leave the hammer in her head," said Claudia. "That is what upsets me the most because it's so disgraceful."

Claudia said she continues to worry about the future.

"I'm fearful for my daughter - my older daughter - she had to move out of state because he was at her window that same night. She’s fearful for her life. She has nightmares every night. I'm fearful for my husband, I'm fearful for us," Claudia said.