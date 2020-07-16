x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

crime

1 dead in Mountain View homicide

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate.
Credit: KFMB

SAN DIEGO — A shooting in a Mountain View-area neighborhood left one person dead late Wednesday afternoon.

The killing in the 4500 block of Imperial Avenue was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The victim died at the scene, Officer John Buttle said.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate, Buttle said.

No further details were immediately available.