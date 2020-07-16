1 dead in Mountain View homicide

SAN DIEGO — A shooting in a Mountain View-area neighborhood left one person dead late Wednesday afternoon.
The killing in the 4500 block of Imperial Avenue was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.
The victim died at the scene, Officer John Buttle said.
Homicide detectives were called in to investigate, Buttle said.
No further details were immediately available.
