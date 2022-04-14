One wounded in shooting outside Midway District motel

The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear.

SAN DIEGO — A shooting outside a Midway District motel late this afternoon left one person wounded.

The gunfire -- two or more shots fired from a pistol -- erupted shortly before 5 p.m. in a parking lot at Wyndham Garden San Diego, 3737 Sports Arena Blvd., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers arrived to find the victim, described only as male, suffering from at least one bullet wound. Paramedics took him to a hospital in unknown condition, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

Witnesses described the shooter as a Latino in his 30s who fled to the east following the shooting in a gray or silver 2002- to 2006-model Nissan Altima.

He remained at large as of 6:30 p.m., Jamsetjee said.