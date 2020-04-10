CHP opens fire on suspect following chase from Orange County to San Diego

The incident began just before midnight when Santa Ana police attempted a traffic stop, and ended in Chula Vista.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — California Highway Patrol officers opened fire on a suspect who led law enforcement on a chase from Orange to San Diego counties.

The incident began just before midnight when Santa Ana police attempted a traffic stop, and ended in Chula Vista.

A video shot by OnScene TV, appears to depict at least 10 gunshots, in a standoff with the California Highway Patrol, where a police dog is shown being deployed as part of the investigation.

It was unclear whether anyone was hit by the gunfire.