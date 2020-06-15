Overnight standoff comes to an end at Lakeside home

When deputies arrived on scene, they saw the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Dustin Banzhof, drive away from the home.

SAN DIEGO — An overnight standoff in Lakeside ended earlier Monday morning.



Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 8:30 Sunday night at the 11600 block of Hi Ridge Road in Lakeside, just west of State Route 67.

A woman, hiding from the estranged father of her two children, locked herself in a bedroom inside the home with her two children, according to authorities.

When deputies arrived on scene, they saw the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Dustin Banzhof, drive away from the home.

Banzhof attempted to evade deputies before driving back to the home. Deputies said Banzhof obtained a gun and was believed to have shot multiple times.

Authorities said the confrontation turned into a deputy-involved shooting involving one deputy.

At that point, Banzhof ran back into the home. Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail and Crisis Negotiations Team responded.

At about 2:30 a.m., an uncooperative Banzhof emerged from the home and was taken into custody by deputies after a Sheriff's canine made contact with him.

Banzhof was arrested for multiple crimes and transported to a local hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and has assumed responsibility of the investigation.