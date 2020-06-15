Overnight standoff comes to an end at Lakeside home

SAN DIEGO — An overnight standoff in Lakeside ended earlier Monday morning.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 8:30 Sunday night at the 11600 block of Hi Ridge Road in Lakeside, just west of State Route 67.
A woman, hiding from the estranged father of her two children, locked herself in a bedroom inside the home with her two children, according to authorities.
When deputies arrived on scene, they saw the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Dustin Banzhof, drive away from the home.
Banzhof attempted to evade deputies before driving back to the home. Deputies said Banzhof obtained a gun and was believed to have shot multiple times.
Authorities said the confrontation turned into a deputy-involved shooting involving one deputy.
At that point, Banzhof ran back into the home. Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail and Crisis Negotiations Team responded.
At about 2:30 a.m., an uncooperative Banzhof emerged from the home and was taken into custody by deputies after a Sheriff's canine made contact with him.
Banzhof was arrested for multiple crimes and transported to a local hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured.
The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and has assumed responsibility of the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.