Parole denied again for murderer of Scripps Ranch teen

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A friendship between co-workers at the Scripps Ranch Chuck E. Cheese ended in bloodshed one night 34 years ago. A teenager was found cut and bludgeoned to death in a nearby parking lot.

16-year-old Jeffrey Rudiger was a popular student at Mira Mesa High School in 1988.

He'd told a friend he was involved in a special project that night. He ended up handcuffed, slashed, and beaten with a hammer.

No motive was ever determined but blood evidence in Mark Radke's car helped convict the 21-year-old of murder; he was sentenced to 25-years to life in prison.

He has been serving his time in San Quentin.

Denied parole by then Gov. Jerry Brown in 2018; Radke was given another hearing Tuesday; and once again parole was denied. The two-person panel ordered a three-year term before his next hearing might be scheduled.

Jeffrey's mother, sister, and brothers watched via a zoom link. There is relief that Radke will stay behind bars.

"I think our family's relieved we don't have to look over our shoulder and be afraid to run into the person who murdered my brother, yes,” said Kelly Ruiger, Jeffrey’s older sister.

It was difficult for each of them.

"Hearing the story over and over again of how he was murdered is horrendous."

There was pain and tears but also a buffer: the hearing was virtual; no face to face.

"I felt protected that I wasn't in the same room as the murderer."

San Diego County Deputy District Attorney John Cross called it a rage-filled, horrific murder, and he was pleased at the outcome.

"The important thing is that the board saw through the inmate and saw that he's not ready for a grant of parole and denied him parole," said Cross.

Radke's defense attorney said he and the inmate were “disappointed but it wasn't unexpected”.

Michael Beckman continued, "I believe Mark Radke is innocent of this crime,” said Radke’s defense attorney. "He's never going to admit to something he didn't do."

And he kept referring to a lack of a confirmed motive.

Jeff Rudiger's family wants Mark Radke locked up forever and promise to fight his possible parole every time.