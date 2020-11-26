Pedestrian hit and killed in El Cajon

A vehicle traveling westbound on Chase Avenue approaching Estes Street struck a man about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lt. Jeremiah Larson of the El Cajon Police Department. It was unclear if the man was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.



The man sustained "significant injuries to the head" and was pronounced dead at the scene, Larson said.



Alcohol or drugs were not considered factors in the crash.



Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call police at 619-579-3311.